LIVE: Corona sceptics rally in Berlin’s Alexanderplatz against COVID-19 measures

Ruptly is live from Berlin’s Alexanderplatz on Saturday, October 10, as coronavirus sceptics are holding a demonstration against measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel originally announced a series of measures in March to curb the spread of COVID-19, which she said were necessary in order “to win time in the fight against the virus.” The measures have been gradually eased nation-wide.

In the past weeks, however, the number of new infections has significantly increased, and new measures were announced by the government on Tuesday. Starting Saturday, new regulations will come into effect in Berlin, such as a maximum of five people from different households gathering in close-door environments as well as bars and restaurants closing between the hours of 11pm and 6am.