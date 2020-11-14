LIVE: Coronavirus-sceptics rally in Frankfurt, counter-protest takes place

Ruptly is live from Frankfurt on Saturday, November 14, as members of the ‘Querdenken’ (‘Lateral Thinkers’) group and other coronavirus sceptics gather to protest against coronavirus restrictions.

Germany entered a month-long lockdown on November 2, with most businesses being ordered to close and people asked to stay at home whenever possible.

On Friday, Germany’s public health institute reported a new record of 23,542 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while 218 more deaths with the virus were also reported.