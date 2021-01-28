LIVE: Court hears appeal against Navalny’s detention

Moscow’s regional court considers an appeal against the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny on Thursday, January 28.

Navalny was detained on January 17 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he spent nearly five months recovering from an alleged Novichok nerve agent attack.

On January 18, the anti-corruption campaigner was jailed till February 15 for breaching parole conditions of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction.

#Navalny #Moscow