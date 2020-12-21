LIVE: European Medicines Agency briefing on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approval

Mandatory Credit: European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Representatives of the European Medicines Agency hold a media briefing on Monday, December 21, following the meeting on the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, developed in cooperation between the American and German pharmaceutical companies, has proven to be about 94 percent effective on the final stages of clinical trials.

It is already being used in the United Kingdom and the United States.