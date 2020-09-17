LIVE: European Parliament holds vote on Navalny’s alleged poisoning: results of first voting session

MEPs are gathering at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday, September 17, where they will vote on a resolution related to the situation around the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. MEPs are also expected to vote on resolutions related to the situation in Belarus and to the escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean during the same session.

On Monday, French and Swedish laboratories have announced that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a novichok nerve agent, affirming previous statements made by the German government.