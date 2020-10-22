-
Nigeria’s Buhari says dozens dead in unrest following anti-police abuse protests - 38 mins ago
-
Covid: Wales wakes up to first full day back in lockdown 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
US election: What are five big issues that Americans care about? - 2 hours ago
-
Tensions mount in Guinea ahead of final election results - 11 hours ago
-
Massive search underway in Ireland for dolphin superstar Fungie after disappearence from Dingle Bay - 11 hours ago
-
Libya’s rival factions sign UN-brokered ‘permanent’ ceasefire in Geneva - 12 hours ago
-
TWTW – France teacher attack, last U.S. debate, youth-led protests and EU vote on ‘veggie’ items - 13 hours ago
-
Sudan, Israel agree to normalise diplomatic relations with US help - 13 hours ago
-
Mitch Lowe – Netflix pioneer on the entertainment industry’s future and ‘Pitch Up In The Sky’ - 14 hours ago
-
COVID-19: Spiralling infections push Belgian hospitals to the limit - 14 hours ago
LIVE: Expedition 63 members land on Earth
Expedition 63 members land on Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft on Wednesday, October 21, after six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). A parachute-assisted landing is set to touch Earth near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
After landing, NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, will be transported by Russian helicopters to the recovery staging city in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.
The three crew members will wrap up a 196-day mission spanning 3,136 orbits of Earth and 83 million miles. Mandatory credit: NASA TV