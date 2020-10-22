LIVE: Expedition 63 members land on Earth

Expedition 63 members land on Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft on Wednesday, October 21, after six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). A parachute-assisted landing is set to touch Earth near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

After landing, NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, will be transported by Russian helicopters to the recovery staging city in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

The three crew members will wrap up a 196-day mission spanning 3,136 orbits of Earth and 83 million miles.