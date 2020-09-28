LIVE: Flight MH17 trial continues at the Schiphol Judicial Complex

The MH17 criminal trial resumes at the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp on Monday, September 28, to prosecute four suspects over their alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

On July 17 2014, flight M17 crashed in Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The flight was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

International arrest warrants were issued and the four suspects were placed on national and international wanted people lists. Credit: District Court of the Hague

NEWS USE ONLY