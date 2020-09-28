-
Iraqi Kurdistan: Kurdish locals divided over Turkey’s anti-PKK air strikes - 5 hours ago
-
Trump’s tax returns: A game changer for the presidential election? | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Netherlands: Suspect denies involvement in downing flight MH17 as trial resumes - 6 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan - 6 hours ago
-
Greece: 700 refugees queue for ferry to mainland amid EU relocation programme - 6 hours ago
-
IN THE PRESS - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Flight MH17 trial continues at the Schiphol Judicial Complex - 6 hours ago
-
Nagorny-Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day - 6 hours ago
-
India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases - 6 hours ago
-
Is Trump good at tax, or bad at business? - 6 hours ago
LIVE: Flight MH17 trial continues at the Schiphol Judicial Complex
The MH17 criminal trial resumes at the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp on Monday, September 28, to prosecute four suspects over their alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.
On July 17 2014, flight M17 crashed in Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The flight was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
International arrest warrants were issued and the four suspects were placed on national and international wanted people lists. Credit: District Court of the Hague
NEWS USE ONLY