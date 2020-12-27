LIVE: France begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

A press statement is to be held outside the Rene-Muret University Hospital in Seine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, as France starts its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, December 27.

The Rene-Muret University Hospital is one of the few medical facilities in France that have been selected as pioneering hubs in the country’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. The hospital has a long-term care unit for patients over 60 years of age who need constant medical supervision – those people are set to become the first recipients of the vaccine.

As the French Health Minister Olivier Veran indicated earlier this week, several dozens of patients are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday.