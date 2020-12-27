-
201227_NWSU_14351820_14352153_115000_163002_en - 41 mins ago
-
Coronavirus vaccinations roll out across Europe | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Flooding and disruption in southern England and Wales as Storm Bella lashes the UK - 3 hours ago
-
Live from vaccination hub in Bavaria, as Germany launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme - 3 hours ago
-
Why are millions starving in Yemen? | Start Here - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: “Let us go” – Refugees deplore difficult conditions in winter cold at Arsal camps - 4 hours ago
-
Syria: Christmas Mass held at Damascus church with limited number of attendees - 4 hours ago
-
Spain: First supply of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs delivered in Guadalajara ahead of mass COVID vaccination - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: “One more weapon to fight the virus” – Health Minister as first health workers get vaccinated - 4 hours ago
-
France begins Covid-19 vaccinations as 78-year-old woman receives first dose - 4 hours ago
LIVE: France begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign
A press statement is to be held outside the Rene-Muret University Hospital in Seine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, as France starts its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, December 27.
The Rene-Muret University Hospital is one of the few medical facilities in France that have been selected as pioneering hubs in the country’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. The hospital has a long-term care unit for patients over 60 years of age who need constant medical supervision – those people are set to become the first recipients of the vaccine.
As the French Health Minister Olivier Veran indicated earlier this week, several dozens of patients are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday.