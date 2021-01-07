Live from DC after storming of US Capitol by Trump supporters

Ruptly is live from Washington DC on Thursday, January 7, after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. At least four people were killed and dozens more injured in the unrest, according to reports.

On Wednesday, rioters entered the building as lawmakers inside were set to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Protesters were later pushed away by security forces.

After the eviction, senators resumed their session eventually certifying the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the election.