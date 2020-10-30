Live from Nice after deadly knife attack leaves three dead

Ruptly is live from Nice on Friday, October 30, a day after a man armed with a knife killed three people and injured several others at the city’s Notre Dame basilica.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack on Thursday, describing it as “islamic terrorist attack.”

The attack and subsequent comments come about two weeks after a teacher was beheaded in the French city of Conflans for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of speech.​