-
Parisians flee city as lockdown kicks in - 6 hours ago
-
New Zealand legalises euthanasia, but not recreational marijuana - 6 hours ago
-
France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam - 6 hours ago
-
Live from Nice after deadly knife attack leaves three dead - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protest over Prophet Muhammad caricature erupts in Beirut - 6 hours ago
-
Threat to Antarctica: Scientists press for protected marine park - 6 hours ago
-
Former felon voting rights: Ex-criminals face complex restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
Argentina evictions: Squatters forced off land and left homeless - 6 hours ago
-
This is how ‘inclusive’ art & artifacts are keeping museums relevant - 6 hours ago
-
Trump, Biden converge on Florida: US election news - 6 hours ago
Live from Nice after deadly knife attack leaves three dead
Ruptly is live from Nice on Friday, October 30, a day after a man armed with a knife killed three people and injured several others at the city’s Notre Dame basilica.
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack on Thursday, describing it as “islamic terrorist attack.”
The attack and subsequent comments come about two weeks after a teacher was beheaded in the French city of Conflans for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of speech.