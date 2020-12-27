-
Coronavirus vaccinations roll out across Europe | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Flooding and disruption in southern England and Wales as Storm Bella lashes the UK - 2 hours ago
-
Live from vaccination hub in Bavaria, as Germany launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme - 3 hours ago
-
Why are millions starving in Yemen? | Start Here - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: “Let us go” – Refugees deplore difficult conditions in winter cold at Arsal camps - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Christmas Mass held at Damascus church with limited number of attendees - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: First supply of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs delivered in Guadalajara ahead of mass COVID vaccination - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: “One more weapon to fight the virus” – Health Minister as first health workers get vaccinated - 4 hours ago
-
France begins Covid-19 vaccinations as 78-year-old woman receives first dose - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: France begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign - 4 hours ago
Live from vaccination hub in Bavaria, as Germany launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme
Ruptly is live from the vaccination hub in Nuremberg in Germany’s Bavaria, as the country officially launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Sunday, December 27, with people belonging to the highest priority group getting the initial jabs of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
A day before, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla became the first person in Germany to get vaccinated against the virus. The vaccination was administered in the Kruger senior centre in the town of Halberstadt in Germany’s Saxony.
The people to receive the vaccine first will be the elderly aged 80 and over, residents and staff at nursing homes, employees in intensive care units and medics at high risk of exposing themselves or others to the virus. According to German Health Minister Jens Spahn, it will take at least one to two months to achieve the goal of protecting the most vulnerable, before moving to the groups of lower priority.
With the country’s population exceeding 83 million, the German government expects 3-4 million doses to be available by the end of January, and 11-13 million doses by the end of March 2021.