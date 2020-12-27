Live from vaccination hub in Bavaria, as Germany launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme

Ruptly is live from the vaccination hub in Nuremberg in Germany’s Bavaria, as the country officially launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Sunday, December 27, with people belonging to the highest priority group getting the initial jabs of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A day before, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla became the first person in Germany to get vaccinated against the virus. The vaccination was administered in the Kruger senior centre in the town of Halberstadt in Germany’s Saxony.

The people to receive the vaccine first will be the elderly aged 80 and over, residents and staff at nursing homes, employees in intensive care units and medics at high risk of exposing themselves or others to the virus. According to German Health Minister Jens Spahn, it will take at least one to two months to achieve the goal of protecting the most vulnerable, before moving to the groups of lower priority.

With the country’s population exceeding 83 million, the German government expects 3-4 million doses to be available by the end of January, and 11-13 million doses by the end of March 2021.​​