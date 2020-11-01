-
Suspect detained after Greek Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon - 18 mins ago
-
Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls - 32 mins ago
-
Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections news - 2 hours ago
-
Johnson announces new month-long lockdown in England as UK Covid cases top 1 million - 3 hours ago
-
[LIVE] Full Blue Hunter’s Moon shines in the Buenos Aires skies on Halloween night - 4 hours ago
-
Exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel - 9 hours ago
-
France: Man who matches description of Lyon attack suspect arrested in kebab shop - 10 hours ago
-
LIVE: Locals enjoy last Saturday out before start of lockdown in Berlin - 11 hours ago
-
Macron says he understands Muslims might be ‘shocked’ by caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad - 11 hours ago
[LIVE] Full Blue Hunter’s Moon shines in the Buenos Aires skies on Halloween night
The Full Hunter’s Moon, also known as the Blue Moon, lights up the skies of Buenos Aires on Saturday October 31 (Sunday, November 1 – GMT).
This full moon takes its name from the time of the year when it occurs, which is when humans and animals stockpile for winter ahead. It will also be the smallest full moon of the year, or a “minimoon.”
This year, the phenomenon coincides with the popular international holiday of Halloween, the All Saints’ Eve.