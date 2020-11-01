[LIVE] Full Blue Hunter’s Moon shines in the Buenos Aires skies on Halloween night

The Full Hunter’s Moon, also known as the Blue Moon, lights up the skies of Buenos Aires on Saturday October 31 (Sunday, November 1 – GMT).

This full moon takes its name from the time of the year when it occurs, which is when humans and animals stockpile for winter ahead. It will also be the smallest full moon of the year, or a “minimoon.”

This year, the phenomenon coincides with the popular international holiday of Halloween, the All Saints’ Eve.