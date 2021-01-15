LIVE: German CDU’s 33rd party convention kicks off in digital form

Germany’s governing Christian Democratic Union’s (CDU) 33rd party convention kicks off on Friday, January 15. It is the first convention held in a digital form due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The CDU is set to pick a new chairman to replace incumbent party head, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who announced her intention to step down as the party’s leader following last year’s political crisis in the federal state of Thuringia. An election to pick her successor was due to take place on April 25, 2020, in Berlin, but was postponed several times due to the pandemic.

There are three candidates for the party leadership: Armin Laschet, current state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, 2018 leadership election runner-up Friedrich Merz, and Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Norbert Rottgen.

PROVISIONAL AGENDA:

17:00 GMT – Opening ceremony

About 17:50 GMT – Report by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, debate on the report

18:30 GMT – Greeting from Chancellor Angela Merkel

About 18:50 GMT – Report by Paul Ziemiak, debate

Approx. 19:20 GMT – Greeting from Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder

Approx. 19:35 GMT – Greeting from President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Approx. 20:10 GMT – “Prize for innovative party work” award, closing remarks Credit to CDU Germany