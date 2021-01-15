-
Diana Trujillo: From Colombia to Mars | Talk to Al Jazeera - 59 mins ago
-
Covid-19: New rules if you’re travelling to the UK 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
UN: Sec Gen Guterres calls on solidarity as COVID-19 pandemic claims more than 2 mln lives - 11 hours ago
-
State of Palestine: Abbas signs decree announcing first elections since 2006 - 11 hours ago
-
Germany: Merkel addresses CDU ahead of leadership change - 11 hours ago
-
LIVE: German CDU’s 33rd party convention kicks off in digital form - 12 hours ago
-
India: Thousands of Hindus crowd Ganges for Kumbh Mela festival despite pandemic - 12 hours ago
-
‘Outrage’: Row after pro-Brexit group moves its website back into EU - 12 hours ago
-
Remembering the Arab Spring: Tunisia - 12 hours ago
-
Macaulay Culkin joins calls to get Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2 - 13 hours ago
LIVE: German CDU’s 33rd party convention kicks off in digital form
Germany’s governing Christian Democratic Union’s (CDU) 33rd party convention kicks off on Friday, January 15. It is the first convention held in a digital form due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The CDU is set to pick a new chairman to replace incumbent party head, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who announced her intention to step down as the party’s leader following last year’s political crisis in the federal state of Thuringia. An election to pick her successor was due to take place on April 25, 2020, in Berlin, but was postponed several times due to the pandemic.
There are three candidates for the party leadership: Armin Laschet, current state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, 2018 leadership election runner-up Friedrich Merz, and Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Norbert Rottgen.
PROVISIONAL AGENDA:
17:00 GMT – Opening ceremony
About 17:50 GMT – Report by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, debate on the report
18:30 GMT – Greeting from Chancellor Angela Merkel
About 18:50 GMT – Report by Paul Ziemiak, debate
Approx. 19:20 GMT – Greeting from Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder
Approx. 19:35 GMT – Greeting from President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
Approx. 20:10 GMT – “Prize for innovative party work” award, closing remarks Credit to CDU Germany