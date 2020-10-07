-
LIVE: German FM Maas answers MPs question at German Bundestag (ORIGINAL)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas responds to MPs’ questions at the Bundestag in Berlin on Wednesday, October 7.
Recently, Maas held meetings with Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the terms of the UK’s departure from the EU, as well as a virtual meeting on the situation in Libya with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Mandatory Credit: Deutscher Bundestag