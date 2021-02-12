Share
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin

7 hours ago

German government representatives hold a press briefing in Berlin on Friday, February 12.

Among the topics to be discussed are the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as well as the jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny​ and the return of his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, to Germany.

