LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin (ORIGINAL)
Representatives of the German government are holding a press conference at the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK) in Berlin on Monday, November 9.
The event is being held following the presidential election in the United States and could bring comments on its results from Germany, one of the US’ most important political and trading partners in Europe.