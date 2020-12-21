-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin in light of new strain of COVID-19
German government representatives hold their regular press briefing at the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK) in Berlin on Monday, December 21.
The presser comes amid a new strain of COVID-19. The new variant is spreading more rapidly than the original version and has recently caused the ‘cancellation’ of Christmas in several areas of the UK.
On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new variant may be up to 70% more transmissible than the previously known strains.
The same mutation of the COVID-19 virus has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, according to reports. There is no evidence to suggest the new variant reacts differently to vaccines or is more deadly.