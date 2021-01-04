Share
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin (ORIGINAL)

6 hours ago

German government representatives hold their regular press briefing at the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK) in Berlin on Monday, January 4.

The presser comes ahead of the meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 state premiers on January 5 to discuss the current situation in the country regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and if the restrictions now in place should be extended.

