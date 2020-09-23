-
LIVE: German government holds weekly presser in Berlin (ORIGINAL)
German government representatives hold their regular press briefing at the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK) in Berlin on Wednesday, September 23.
Earlier on Wednesday Berlin Charite hospital released a statement saying that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny had been discharged from “acute inpatient care”.
Navalny spent 32 hours at the hospital after being allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group in Russia.