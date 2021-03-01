LIVE: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi holds press conference

Mandatory Credit: IAEA

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is holding a press conference following the agency’s Board of Governors meeting on Monday, March 1.

Grossi has recently returned from a visit to Iran which happened ahead of the country’s deadline to partly suspend some of the Iranian obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, such as partly limiting IAEA’s (International Atomic Energy Agency) inspections of the Iranian nuclear facilities, unless the US sanctions are lifted. In Tehran, Grossi reached a temporary agreement with the Iranian officials to retain the inspections of the nuclear activities for up to three months, but with less access than before.

Speaking on Friday, the EU top diplomat supervising the nuclear agreement Josep Borrell called for a coordinated effort of all signatories of the deal to reinvigorate the JCPOA.