LIVE: Italian PM Conte speaks to press at military hospital in Lebanon (ORIGINAL)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the press at Italian military field hospital set up in the Lebanese University campus in Hadath on Tuesday, September 8.

During his visit to the country, Conte is expected to visit the port explosion site and meet with several Lebanese senior officials as well as civil society representatives.

Beirut was rocked by a series of explosions at the port on August 4, killing at least 190 people, injuring 6,500, and displacing over 300,000.