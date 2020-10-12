LIVE: Lavrov and Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan hold presser after talks in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan hold a joint press conference after holding talks in Moscow on Monday, October 12.

Lavrov has already met Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday for trilateral consultations to reach a ceasefire in the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Fighting over the disputed region broke out on September 27 when Azerbaijani and ethnic Armenian soldiers exchanged fire.