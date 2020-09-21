-
France-Canada: The quest for recognition of the hidden children of the French colonies - 7 mins ago
-
Taj Mahal reopens as India’s coronavirus cases soar - 9 mins ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov and Mongolian FM hold press conference in Moscow (ENGLISH) - 15 mins ago
-
LIVE: 64th IAEA General Conference begins in Vienna: plenary session - 20 mins ago
-
UN marks 75 years with virtual meeting as pandemic keeps world leaders at home - 36 mins ago
-
New EU Migration Pact requires member states to take more migrants from frontline nations - 41 mins ago
-
LIVE: Joint press statement by Sassoli and Tikhanovskaya following meeting in Brussels (ORIGINAL) - 45 mins ago
-
Bold move! 11 y/o boy walks 2,800 km from Palermo to London to see his grandmother - about 1 hour ago
-
Why David Attenborough is a DANGER to nature | Live At The Apollo – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Therapy dog Kerith provides support to firefighters battling California wildfires - about 1 hour ago
LIVE: Lavrov and Mongolian FM hold press conference in Moscow (ENGLISH)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a joint press conference with his Mongolian counterpart Nyamtserengiin Enkhtaivan, following their meeting in Moscow on Monday, September 21.
Mongolia’s top diplomat and Lavrov are expected to discuss the most important issues of bilateral relations and cooperation including trade, economic, transport, infrastructure and energy industry.
The ministers are also expected to talk about the preparations for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Russian-Mongolian diplomatic relations in 2021.