LIVE: Lavrov and Mongolian FM hold press conference in Moscow (ENGLISH)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a joint press conference with his Mongolian counterpart Nyamtserengiin Enkhtaivan, following their meeting in Moscow on Monday, September 21.

Mongolia’s top diplomat and Lavrov are expected to discuss the most important issues of bilateral relations and cooperation including trade, economic, transport, infrastructure and energy industry.

The ministers are also expected to talk about the preparations for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Russian-Mongolian diplomatic relations in 2021.