LIVE: Lavrov, Bosnian FM hold press conference in Sarajevo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turkovic hold a joint press conference following a bilateral meeting in Sarajevo on Tuesday, December 15.
Lavrov will also meet Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency during his visit to the country.
The Russian diplomat is on a three-day Balkans tour, during which he will meet the top officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.