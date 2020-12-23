Share
Live Lavrov, Qatari FM give joint press conference in Moscow

2 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold a joint press conference after talks in Moscow on Wednesday, December 23.

The diplomats are expected to discuss the current developments in the Middle East, including the settlement of the crises in Libya and Syria.

