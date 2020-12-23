-
Britain’s Covid-19 isolation stokes fears of food shortages | Coronavirus Update - 16 mins ago
Rare pink dolphins return to Hong Kong amid lockdown - 60 mins ago
Trump demands Congress amend ‘wasteful’ COVID relief bill - about 1 hour ago
Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years - about 1 hour ago
Morocco: “It’s really just the beginning” – Kushner on normalisation accords - about 1 hour ago
UK: Trucks remain stuck in Kent despite limited border reopening - about 1 hour ago
Syria: Zaitoun church holds Christmas tree-lighting ceremony - 2 hours ago
Covid-19: Stranded hauliers face ‘a few days’ at the border 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
The films in 2020 that battled the pandemic - 2 hours ago
Tempers flare as UK-France border closure leaves travellers stranded - 2 hours ago
Live Lavrov, Qatari FM give joint press conference in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold a joint press conference after talks in Moscow on Wednesday, December 23.
The diplomats are expected to discuss the current developments in the Middle East, including the settlement of the crises in Libya and Syria.