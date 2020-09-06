Share
[LIVE] Live from Portland as tensions between protesters and police continue

4 hours ago

Ruptly is live from Portland on Sunday, September 6, where Black Lives Matter protesters are holding a fresh protest after 100 days of rallies.

Demonstrations against police brutality and racism have been taking place in the city and across the US since late May, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer.

