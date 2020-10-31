LIVE: Locals enjoy last Saturday out before start of lockdown in Berlin

Ruptly is live from Berlin on Saturday, October 31, as locals enjoy their night out before the start of partial lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Germany.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that a partial lockdown would be put in place starting on November 2 that would initially last for a month. Some of the new restrictions include the closure of restaurants, bars, theatres, cinemas, as well as public recreation centres such as swimming pools, gyms and saunas. Meetings in public are restricted to 10 people only, overnight stays at hotels for tourist purposes is banned, among others.

The chancellor said that the number of people in intensive care units has doubled in the past 10 days and that the country is in “a very serious situation”. The heads of states and the federal government will meet again on November 11 to reassess the situation.​​

According to the Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI), Germany reported a record number of 16,774 new cases as of Thursday morning, totalling 481,013 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.