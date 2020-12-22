-
LIVE: Lorries stuck in traffic as Europe shuts borders to UK over new strain of COVID-19
Lorries form long queues in the port town of Folkestone on Tuesday December 22, as Europe had closed its borders with the UK over the new strain of COVID-19.
On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the ‘cancellation’ of Christmas over a mutation of the COVID-19, which he said is up to 70 percent more transmissible than previously known strains.
France suspended all travel links, including most freight lorries, for 48 hours from 23:00 GMT on Sunday. Thousands of lorries move between the countries every day, especially using the Eurotunnel, which connects Calais with UK’s Folkestone.
Germany, Italy and Spain are among 40 countries that have suspended flights from the UK. Belgium halted trains as well as flights.
In addition to that, other disruptions at the UK/EU border have been caused by business stockpiling goods amid fears of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the month.