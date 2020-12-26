LIVE: Manhunt underway after several injured in Berlin shooting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, on Saturday, where a shooting reported overnight left several injured.

According to initial reports, two injured people were found at the scene in Stresemann Street and one person with leg injuries was pulled out of a nearby canal by the police.

A manhunt for the shooters and others involved is ongoing. The reason for the incident is still unknown.

