Live MEPs debate inauguration of Joe Biden and US political situation in light of Capitol attack

The European Parliament discusses the inauguration of Joe Biden as new President of the United States and the current political situation in United States, in Brussels on Wednesday, January 20.

​Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the US is also taking place on Wednesday. MEPs are expected to debate the future of EU-US relations, and the violent storming of the United States Capitol.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council​ Charles Michel are expected to give statements before the debate.