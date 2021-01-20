-
South Korea: New COVID-19 cases drop since December record high - 41 mins ago
US Senate takes up Biden’s top cabinet selections - about 1 hour ago
Pakistan vax: Two vaccines approved, mass trials for CanSinoBio | DW News - about 1 hour ago
Origami doves adorn Washington Cathedral as it tolls its bell 400 times for COVID victims - about 1 hour ago
Tunisia: Tear gas flies as protests continue in Tunis for fifth consecutive night - about 1 hour ago
Biden inauguration: A ceremony unlike any other amid a pandemic, unrest - 2 hours ago
In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration without mentioning Biden - 2 hours ago
Brazil: Mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins in Sao Paulo retirement home - 2 hours ago
Biden inauguration: Trump to leave White House for Florida before ceremony - 2 hours ago
Live MEPs debate inauguration of Joe Biden and US political situation in light of Capitol attack
The European Parliament discusses the inauguration of Joe Biden as new President of the United States and the current political situation in United States, in Brussels on Wednesday, January 20.
Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the US is also taking place on Wednesday. MEPs are expected to debate the future of EU-US relations, and the violent storming of the United States Capitol.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel are expected to give statements before the debate.