LIVE: Merkel holds press conference as Germany goes into partial lockdown (ORIGINAL)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a press conference in Berlin on Monday, November 2, as the country goes into a partial lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the new rules, bars, restaurants and gyms, as well as cultural and sporting facilities will be closed. Social contacts will be limited to two households with a cap of 10 people. Schools and kindergartens will remain open, as well as shops as long as they can accommodate only one customer per 10 square metres (32 square feet).
The chancellor said the heads of states and the federal government will meet again on November 11 to reassess the situation.