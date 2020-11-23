-
LIVE: Migrants arrive at port of Arguineguin in Gran Canaria
Ruptly is live from Arguineguin, on the Canary Islands, on Monday, November 23, as migrants arriving from Africa come ashore in an attempt to reach the EU by boat.
Throughout last week, dozens of small boats with migrants on board arrived at the port of Arguineguin, while record numbers of migrants reached Canarias shores.
More than 17,000 people have arrived from Africa to the islands this year. In the whole of 2019 the Canary Islands recorded just 2,698 migrants arriving clandestinely.