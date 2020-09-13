LIVE: New migrant camp set up on Lesbos after Moria fire

Ruptly is live from the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday, September 13, as a new migrant camp is being built near Kara Tepe.

Thousands of migrants are expected to be relocated following the fires that broke out at the Moria refugee camp on Wednesday, September 9, burning large parts of it to the ground.

The Moria camp was the largest in Europe, exceeding almost four times its maximum capacity of 3,100 people, hosting around 13,000 migrants living in poor sanitary conditions.