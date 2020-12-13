LIVE: New round of protests against global security bill, islamophobia hits Paris

Parisians gather on Saturday December 12, to march against the new global security bill.

The bill was recently presented in the French Parliament and seeks more protection for police officers. The law in its current form makes it illegal to disseminate images in which police officers can be personally identified, among other things.

The proposed legislation is supported by the French President Emmanuel Macron and is opposed by journalists and civil rights groups, who say it violates freedom of the press..

Muslim associations will join the rally, protesting against the so-called “anti-separatism bill” which targets groups considered hostile to the French Republic, including the Muslim Brotherhood. Opponents say the bill fuels anti-Muslim sentiment.