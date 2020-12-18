Share
LIVE: OneWeb to launch 36 new OneWeb satellites into orbit from Vostochny Cosmodrome

55 mins ago

Ruptly is live as OneWeb broadband network launches 36 satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome carried by the Soyuz rocket.

Currently, the constellation of OneWeb satellites in low Earth orbit has 74 spacecraft, with hundreds of others planned to be launched. Mandatory Credit: Roscosmos

