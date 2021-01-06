Live outside London court as Assange full bail application submitted

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ruptly is live outside London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 6, as lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seek bail for their client and make a fresh appeal for his release from prison. Their petition comes a day after a judgment against his extradition to the US on espionage charges was handed down at the Old Bailey.
On Monday, January 4, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange would not be extradited to the US to face espionage charges because of concerns over his mental health and risk of suicide in the US prison system.
The US justice department expressed its “extreme disappointment” in the ruling. US authorities are now expected to appeal the within the allocated two-week time frame.