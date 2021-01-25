-
LIVE: PACE discusses arrest of Russian opposition figure Navalny at ‘hybrid’ winter session
Mandatory Credit: PACE
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) holds its 2021 winter plenary session in a ‘hybrid’ manner in Strasbourg on Monday, January 25, to discuss several issues, including the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The plenary session, which will last from January 25 to 28, is allowing members to participate remotely or in person.
Navalny was arrested on January 17, following his return from Berlin, Germany, where he had spent several months undergoing treatment after allegedly being poisoned by a deadly nerve agent known as Novichok.