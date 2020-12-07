-
France’s Jura Mountains, a paradise for cross-country skiers - 6 hours ago
-
Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun releases powerful and moving back-to-back albums - 7 hours ago
-
Nord Stream 2 construction resumes despite new US sanctions | DW News - 7 hours ago
-
‘The siesta vote’: Quick naps in a post-Covid 19 era - 7 hours ago
-
Fears of no-deal Brexit hit sterling - 7 hours ago
-
LIVE: Paris court to rule in trial of Russian cybercrime suspect Vinnik - 7 hours ago
-
Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights - 8 hours ago
-
Paris a battleground as security bill protests turn chaotic - 8 hours ago
-
Why are Israel and Arab states getting friendly? | Start Here - 8 hours ago
-
Iran: Zarif meets new Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad in Tehran - 8 hours ago
LIVE: Paris court to rule in trial of Russian cybercrime suspect Vinnik
The Paris Correctional Tribunal is set to announce the verdict in the trial of Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik on Monday, December 7.
He faces up to ten years in prison on charges of extortion, money laundering and conspiracy in France. He is also wanted in the US where he was accused of laundering at least $4 billion worth of Bitcoin crypto-currency.
Vinnik was originally detained in Greece in 2017 and after competing requests from the US, France and Russia, Greek authorities ruled that he would first be extradited to France.
The suspect, who denies all allegations, went on a hunger strike for more than 80 days last year.