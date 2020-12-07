LIVE: Paris court to rule in trial of Russian cybercrime suspect Vinnik

The Paris Correctional Tribunal is set to announce the verdict in the trial of Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik on Monday, December 7.

He faces up to ten years in prison on charges of extortion, money laundering and conspiracy in France. He is also wanted in the US where he was accused of laundering at least $4 billion worth of Bitcoin crypto-currency.

Vinnik was originally detained in Greece in 2017 and after competing requests from the US, France and Russia, Greek authorities ruled that he would first be extradited to France.

The suspect, who denies all allegations, went on a hunger strike for more than 80 days last year.