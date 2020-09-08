LIVE: Presser of chief toxicologist of Omsk region on results of Navalny’s treatment (ENGLISH)

Ruptly is live from Omsk city’s Clinical Hospital No 1, on Tuesday, September 8, as Aleksandr Sabaev, the chief toxicologist of the Omsk region, gives a press conference on the results of the treatment of Russian anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to hospital. After stabilizing by Russian doctors politician was transferred to Charite Hospital in Berlin.