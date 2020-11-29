LIVE: Primates occupy Thai city to enjoy Monkey Buffet Festival

Thousands of primates are expected at the Monkey Buffet Festival in the Thai city of Lopburi on Sunday, November 29.

Long-tailed macaques and fellow species, attracted to the dinner by live performances, will enjoy fresh fruits, sticky rice, salads and Thai desserts.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the ‘monkey town’ from holding the annual event on the ruins of the Khmer Empire temples. It is hoped the festival, which is usually attended by thousands of people, would help to revive tourism in the ancient Thai city.