LIVE: Protest over Prophet Muhammad caricature erupts in Beirut

A protest calling for the respect of Islam and its leader Prophet Muhammad is underway in Beirut on Friday, October 30.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Islam is “a religion that is in crisis all over the world today” in reaction to the killing of the French teacher Samuel Paty on October 16, after he showed cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad to his students during a discussion on freedom of speech.

Macron’s comments sparked a series of protests in France and internationally, with some calling for a boycott of French goods.