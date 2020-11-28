Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: Protesters rally against AfD party convention in Kalkar

5 hours ago

Ruptly is live from Kalkar on Saturday, November 28, as protesters demonstrate in front of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party convention.

The AfD is hosting a convention with 600 delegates and 100 guests, despite other parties having cancelled theirs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Leave a Comment