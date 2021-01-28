LIVE: Protesters rally in Yerevan against PM Pashinyan

The opposition is expected to resume rallies calling for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in Yerevan on Thursday, January 28.

Demonstrations against Pashinyan have taken place since he signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement on November 9, 2020 to end hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

