LIVE: Protests against ‘Global Security’ bill continue in Paris

Ruptly is live from Paris on Saturday, November 28, as demonstrators protest against the so-called ‘Global Security’ bill in France.

The organizers, which include several journalists’ unions, are planning to march from the Place de la Republique to the Place de la Bastille, despite a police ban on the grounds of anti-pandemic restrictions. Police allowed the protest to go ahead as a static rally, a move met with defiance by the demonstrators.

The ‘Global Security’ bill would make it illegal to disseminate images in which police officers or gendarmes can be personally identified, and has been widely criticised by activists and journalists, who state it would present a danger to press freedom.

The bill was approved by the French National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, on Tuesday and is expected to go before the country’s senate in January.