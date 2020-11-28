-
France: Protesters clash with police over new security law - 54 mins ago
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist - about 1 hour ago
‘A man of the people’: Friends and neighbours pay tribute to Maradona - 2 hours ago
Ethiopia PM says Tigray operation over after army seizes Mekelle - 2 hours ago
Ethiopia says its military now controls Tigray capital - 3 hours ago
New Covid tiers have 3 February ‘sunset’, says Boris Johnson 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
France, UK agree fresh deal to curb Channel migrant crossings - 4 hours ago
LIVE: Primates occupy Thai city to enjoy Monkey Buffet Festival - 4 hours ago
Ethiopia says its military now controls Tigray capital - 4 hours ago
Tear gas and clashes at Paris protest against police violence - 12 hours ago
LIVE: Protests against ‘Global Security’ bill continue in Paris
Ruptly is live from Paris on Saturday, November 28, as demonstrators protest against the so-called ‘Global Security’ bill in France.
The organizers, which include several journalists’ unions, are planning to march from the Place de la Republique to the Place de la Bastille, despite a police ban on the grounds of anti-pandemic restrictions. Police allowed the protest to go ahead as a static rally, a move met with defiance by the demonstrators.
The ‘Global Security’ bill would make it illegal to disseminate images in which police officers or gendarmes can be personally identified, and has been widely criticised by activists and journalists, who state it would present a danger to press freedom.
The bill was approved by the French National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, on Tuesday and is expected to go before the country’s senate in January.