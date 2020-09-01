-
LIVE: Protests in Beirut as Macron revisits Lebanon after port explosions
Protesters take to Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square on Tuesday, September 1, on the centennial of the declaration of the State of Greater Lebanon, modern Lebanon’s predecessor, by French General Henri Gouraud and the establishment of Beirut as its capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit the country for the second time after Beirut was rocked by two port explosions on August 4, killing at least 190 people, injuring 6,500, and displacing over 300,000.
The blasts triggered violent protests which forced the previous cabinet to resign. On Monday, Lebanon’s former ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib was assigned by President Michel Aoun to form the new government.