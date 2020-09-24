LIVE: Protests in Louisville after officers in Breonna Taylor case avoid homicide charges

Protesters rally in Louisville on Wednesday, September 23, after no officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death were charged for homicide.

Officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Two other officers involved in the incident, Myles Cosgrove and Johnathan Mattingly, have not been charged.

Taylor was killed while sleeping in her bed in on March 13, after police officers broke into her apartment under a ‘no-knock warrant’ suspecting her to be part of a drug ring.

The woman was eventually shot eight times as the officers exchanged gunshots with her boyfriend.