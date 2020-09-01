LIVE: Protests take place as Trump visits Kenosha

Ruptly is live from Kenosha on Tuesday, September 1, as protesters hold a march against police brutality and racial discrimination following the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake in the Wisconsin city.

The protest takes place as US President Donald Trump visits Kenosha, where he is expected to meet with local law enforcement and tour property damaged by recent riots. Trump will not be visiting Blake’s family.

Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times in the back by officers on August 23. Two people were killed in the protests that followed the shooting, with the city suffering massive damage to personal property and businesses.