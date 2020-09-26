LIVE: ‘Proud Boys’ demonstrate in Portland; counter-protest expected

Nationalist group ‘Proud Boys’ are holding a rally in Portland on Saturday, September 26, with a counter-demo expected. In Social Media posts, both the ‘Proud Boys’ and left-wing activists say they are prepared to defend themselves, and past encounters across the US have often escalated into violence.

The ‘Proud Boys’ also demand freedom for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with intentional murder of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in late August. Their plan to rally at Delta Park has been denied by the Park & Recreation Bureau for exceeding public safety measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The group intends to gather at the park nevertheless.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has lashed out at the’ Proud Boys,’ in a statement and said, “Some in these groups and many who associate with them embody and empower racism, intolerance and hate. Those are not Portland values, and they are not welcome…” on Wednesday.

Held by left-wing groups, protests against police brutality and racism have been taking place in the city and across the US since late May, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer.