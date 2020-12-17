-
LIVE: Putin holds annual press conference in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his annual news conference on Thursday, December 17.
This year the event will take place in the format of a video conference with Putin answering questions from his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near the capital.
Ahead of the press conference, the Russians had an opportunity to send their questions via text or video messages.