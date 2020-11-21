LIVE: Rallies against the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal continue in Yerevan

Opposition protests against Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement resume in the centre of Yerevan on Saturday, November 21.

The protesters demand resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who they consider responsible for the “betrayal”.

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to end fighting in the disputed region last week.

Under the agreement, 1,960 Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the disputed region to monitor the armistice. The agreement also sees Azerbaijan obtaining control of the territory it has taken in the most recent fighting, and Armenia relinquishing control of further areas it has held since the Nagorno-Karabakh War in the 1990s.