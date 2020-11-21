-
Afghanistan: Kabul residents react to Australian war crimes report - 16 mins ago
-
In crucial electoral state Georgia’s governor certifies Democrat win - 18 mins ago
-
Spain: Government to provide migrants with 7,000 beds in Canary Islands - 19 mins ago
-
South Africa: Police use tear gas as protesters rally over allegedly racist Cape Town school party - 24 mins ago
-
LIVE: Rallies against the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal continue in Yerevan - 37 mins ago
-
China: Enthusiasts flock to Auto Guangzhou as new car tech takes centre stage - 42 mins ago
-
Haiti: Police officers burn govt cars in protest over pay in Port-au-Prince - about 1 hour ago
-
Our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review! – BBC The Social - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Trump campaign makes legal objections as Milwaukee County starts recount - about 1 hour ago
-
Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest - about 1 hour ago
LIVE: Rallies against the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal continue in Yerevan
Opposition protests against Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement resume in the centre of Yerevan on Saturday, November 21.
The protesters demand resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who they consider responsible for the “betrayal”.
Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to end fighting in the disputed region last week.
Under the agreement, 1,960 Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the disputed region to monitor the armistice. The agreement also sees Azerbaijan obtaining control of the territory it has taken in the most recent fighting, and Armenia relinquishing control of further areas it has held since the Nagorno-Karabakh War in the 1990s.